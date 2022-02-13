Time Out says

Whether you’re staying in the cosy studio or splurging on a penthouse suite, fun is front and centre at this hip hotel inspired by Melbourne’s laneway culture. With interesting touches like chalkboards, pinball machines and colourful murals throughout the property, there is nothing generic about this hotel, which is well-suited to travellers who want to make the most of the enviable location right in the thick of it on Little Bourke Street. Of all the extras on offer, the free minibar is the obvious winner.

Time Out tip: You’re staying in the middle of Chinatown, so why not treat yourself to a dumpling feast? Veer off the main strip and visit HuTong, where you’ll find the best xiao long bao (Shanghainese dumplings filled with pork and soup) in town.