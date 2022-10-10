Time Out says

Selina provides a work, stay and play package catering to the digital nomad lifestyle, blending beautifully designed accommodation with co-working, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Its first location opened in the CBD, followed by this second location in the heart of St Kilda.

Selina also has a co-live option that allows guests to book stays on a month-by-month basis. It starts from $1000 per month and also entitles you to a passport to stay in other global Selina accommodations, with locations spanning across North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East. You can choose to just use the hotel to co-work or you can stay, work and play!