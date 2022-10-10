Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Selina St Kilda Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • St Kilda
A man sitting at a communal table within Selina hotel.
Photograph: Selina
Check prices
Advertising

Time Out says

Selina provides a work, stay and play package catering to the digital nomad lifestyle, blending beautifully designed accommodation with co-working, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Its first location opened in the CBD, followed by this second location in the heart of St Kilda. 

Selina also has a co-live option that allows guests to book stays on a month-by-month basis. It starts from $1000 per month and also entitles you to a passport to stay in other global Selina accommodations, with locations spanning across North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East. You can choose to just use the hotel to co-work or you can stay, work and play! 

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
24 Grey St
Melbourne
3184
Contact:
www.selina.com/australia/st-kilda-melbourne
0411 714 827
Opening hours:
Daily, all day
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.