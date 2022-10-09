Melbourne
Big Fish Little Fish

  • Kids, Active events
  • Abbot's Yard, Ashburton
A kid sits on a man's shoulders at a rave
Photograph: Big Fish Little Fish
Time Out says

Rev up your little party people for this rocking kid-friendly rave

If you’re done hitting up the clubs and you’ve traded benders for babies, but still rock it on the dancefloor, bring your brood of little’uns to this totally family-friendly rave. Family-conscious party starters Big Fish Little Fish will be taking over Abbot's Yard in Abbotsford on Sunday, October 9.

While the big kids (yes, us adults) can dance to classic rave, techno, hip hop, and drum'n'bass, the little kids can check out the multi-sensory dance floor, including bubbles and foam, plus performers, themed craft, fancy dress and a play and chill area for babies and toddlers. 

This year's theme is 'Flower Power', so channel your inner hippy and dress up to the nines for this fun event featuring DJ Anthony Pappa – you may remember him from previous Big Fish Little Fish parties.

Hit up the official Facebook page for more info, or book your tickets here.

Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
fb.me/e/2ISGaH9lV
Address:
Abbot's Yard
Abbotsford
Price:
$27
Opening hours:
2-5pm

Dates and times

Buy
