Ready for a flaming hot school holidays (and yes, we mean that literally)? From September 21 to October 13, Kryal Castle in Leigh Creek will transform into a dragon-fuelled realm of magic and thrilling activities.

Open every day during the Victorian school holidays, families are invited to witness majestic dragons roaming the Castle grounds. There are multiple shows throughout the day, and you can watch dragons perform tricks on the main stage or check out the adorable baby at the nursery. Aww!

Kids and adults alike can embark on the exciting Dragon Egg Trail – and if you find all nine hidden dragon eggs you'll score an awesome prize. Aspiring heroes can also test their courage and skills at the Dragon Warrior Training, claiming their place among the noble warriors of the Castle.

We also recommend that you watch one of the world’s first extreme sports, jousting. Feel the adrenaline as knights and their warhorses clash in battle for the coveted Dragon Cup.

Don’t miss out on meeting the flight of dragons including, Flaxspar and Ishkode the fearsome North American Ridgebacks, and Binda the full-grown Australian Sea Sweeper who are all ready and waiting to meet you.

To find out more about how you can get up close and personal with dragons, head to the Kryal Castle website here. Tickets start at $26.50.