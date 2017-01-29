Time Out says

Zoom down waterslides, ride a toboggan, zip around in a Go Kart and have the rides of your life at this family friendly theme park

Calling all kids, parents, and kids-at-heart: did you know that there is a huge theme park less than an hour's drive north from Melbourne?

Well, you do now. Funfields, located in Whittlesea, opened in 1985 and has since become one of Melbourne's best-loved attractions. Your entry ticket gets you access to 22 rides, plus a water play area for kids and barbecue area.

Little children are well catered for, with mini go karts, ferris wheels and carousels tailored just to them. From there, things get more adventurous: take the journey to the top of the hill and zoom back down the Alpine Toboggan Slide, feel that flutter in your stomach on the Blackbeard's Fury pirate ship and challenge your friends to a race on the go karts, for a start.

Make sure you bring your bathers, because the waterslides are always a highlight. Challenge your mates on the Kraken Racer, be plunged into darkness on the Blackout, and and splash down at speed on the Typhoon. Funfields newest waterslide, the Gravity Wave, is a world-record breaker. If you genuinely enjoy the bottom dropping out of your stomach then this 26 metre-high slide is for you.

Need a break from the action? Funfields is well-equipped for family days out, with a shelter and barbecue area, plus cafés and an ice cream shop.

Group discounts and catering packages are available for parties and functions.