Luna Park

Mr Moon at Luna Park in the daylight.
Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
Unleash your inner child at Australia’s oldest theme park

No childhood is complete without a walk through Mr Moon’s infamous giant mouth, transporting you inside St Kilda’s iconic Luna Park.

With more than 100 years of history, Luna Park is the oldest theme park in Australia – and while new rides and attractions have come and gone over the decades, its carnival charm still remains. From the authentic laughing clowns and eerie ghost train to the historic carousel and fierce dodgem cars, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss a ride on the heritage-listed Great Scenic Railway roller coaster, which winds around a wooden track lining the entire park. It’s operated by a brakeman who stands aboard the carriage, controlling the speed of dips and turns, and revealing stunning views of Port Phillip Bay.

Most of the rides are accessible for wheelchair users, as are the grounds of the park. There are several food outlets on-site, stocking traditional favourites including snow cones, curly fries, burgers, pies and hotdogs, or you can choose to cater yourself. Luna Park is also well-connected to a range of public transport options.

Ruby Kraner-Tucci

18 Lower Esplanade
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
www.lunapark.com.au
03 9525 5033
Unlimited ride tickets from $18
Various
