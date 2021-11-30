The kids will love hanging out with Bugs and Lola Bunny this summer

If you're like us and grew up watching 90s classics on VHS, then you'll be excited to know that what's old is new and Space Jam is coming to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre this summer.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Tunes vs Goons Experience is an interactive basketball play, video gaming and skills testing experience that is perfect for some school holiday fun.

The experience features zones filled with fun opportunities for the kids to get active, have their photos taken with their favourite Looney Tunes characters and practice their basketball skills. It's not just a day for the kids, though. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Tunes vs Goons Experience is open to all ages, so the grown-ups can relive their childhood and grab a picture with their most beloved Looney Tunes or play in the video arcade as well.

Spread out over a 1200-metre course, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Tunes vs Goons Experience limits capacity to 35 patrons per session, ensuring that there is plenty of room for everyone to get active and have some fun.

Get your team of new recruits together and put their skills to the test in a day that the whole family will enjoy.



Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via the website.