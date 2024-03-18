Geelong Gallery has become a true destination for art of all eras, with exhibitions that rival some of Victoria’s best museums. Its latest exhibition Cutting Through Time - Cressida Campbell, Margaret Preston, Japanese Print, proves exactly that. Bringing together the work of two iconic Australian artists Cressida Campbell and Margaret Preston as well as their inspirations, this career-spanning exhibition is well worth the trip out for.

Despite decades between them, the two women have both become prolific for creating extraordinary woodblock paintings and prints inspired by Japanese ukiyo-e (which translates to "pictures of the floating world"). This process – which is known as the practice of woodblock printing and dates back to the 18th and 19th century – is showcased across both artists' portfolios alongside the gallery's collection of prized Japanese ukiyo-e pieces.

Go all the way back to when Margaret Preston first emerged in the twentieth century, before she went on to become one of Australia’s most experimental artists with her bold colours and prints. Then chart the four decades Cressida Campbell has been examining the world around her through paintings and prints of Australia’s environments and native flora.

To marvel at the collection, head to Geelong Gallery until July 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for concession and you can get yours here.