An exhibition that takes a closer look at handmade items, from craft to code and everything in between

In a quiet gallery of the State Library of Victoria sits a fascinating new exhibition that investigates the historical importance of crafted and handmade items – from mapping the stars in a way no one has ever seen before, to the undergarment makers who sent their wares to the stars, and First Nations artists who craft their contemporary artworks with a close connection to traditional methods.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is by Melbourne-based software engineer and artist, Sarah Spencer. Her almost two-story high knitted star map Stargazing dominates the room with a huge blue wall that maps the starry sky. It's inset with tiny lights that visitors can light up with their own traced star pathway.

Wurundjeri, Dja Dja wurrung and Ngurai illum wurrung woman, Mandy Nicholson, also thinks big with a wrap-around mural that embraces the exhibition within. Dharangalk Biik|Star Country carries the marks of knowledge about the interconnection of the skies, waters and layers of the earth in Wurundjeri culture, and relates to the artist’s current fellowship research.

There's plenty more to see in this small, but interesting exhibition – including a collection of historical items from the State Library collection. Handmade Universe is housed within the Victoria Gallery until February 26, 2023. Entry is free.