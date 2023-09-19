Melbourne
Melbourne Holocaust Museum

  • Elsternwick
the new melbourne holocaust museum
Kerstin Thompson Architects.
The redeveloped Melbourne Holocaust Museum will soon be open to the public

After a substantial rebuild and redevelopment over the past three years, the Melbourne Holocaust Museum (MHM) will open its doors again this November 12.

The Elsternwick museum, formerly known as the Jewish Holocaust Centre, was founded by survivors in 1984 and serves as Australia's largest institution dedicated to Holocaust education, research and remembrance. The new facility will feature two museums, one for a younger audience and one designed as a special memorial space.

Far more than just an award-winning museum and education centre, the MHM houses a vast collection of eyewitness testimonies, historical documents and artefacts from the Holocaust.  

To keep up to date with the new opening times and for more information, visit the MHM website here.

Saffron Swire
Saffron Swire

13-15 Selwyn St
Elsternwick
Melbourne
3185
03 9528 1985
