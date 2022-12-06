Melbourne
Melbourne Museum

  • Museums
  • Carlton
Melbourne Museum
Photograph: Robert Blackburn
Time Out says

This vibrant and award-winning museum is as big and beloved as the Triceratops it houses

A glorious, sprawling space filled with themed displays, interactive areas, IMAX cinemas and no end of surprises, Melbourne Museum rewards first-time visitors and repeat patrons equally.

For recent initiates, the sheer scope of the permanent galleries (including exhibits dedicated just for kids) can be intimidating, but for those who aren't intent on digesting it all on one visit, the greatest treasures can be the tiniest and, like history itself, the most enlightening of surprises lurk in the dimmest corners and darker recesses.

Victoria's history is vividly evoked through artefacts, art and well-carved prose. Its ancient past is rekindled in the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, which presents Indigenous stories through objects, music and the voices of those past and present. Victoria's recent history is equally enjoyable, with the stuffed hide of Depression-era hero thoroughbred racehorse Phar Lap still one of the most popular exhibits with young and old alike.

Don't leave without a visit to the newest permanent exhibition Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs. The centrepiece of the exhibition is Horridus: Melbourne Museum's 67-million-year-old Triceratops fossil. Horridus holds the impressive title of being the most complete real dinosaur fossil in any Australian museum. 
Next, pop into the taxidermy room. As well as the traditional pinned insects and dinosaurs, the Museum also has an open-air atrium teeming with plants and animals absorbing and refracting light. Stuffy this museum certainly ain't.

And if you think you have seen it all, think again. The Melbourne Museum also houses an impressive collection of rotating exhibitions. This summer head to the Tyama: a Deeper Sense of Knowing exhibition and the Pink Diamonds exhibit showing until the end of January, or the Naadohbii: To Draw Water exhibition which is on until the end of March 2023, featuring work by First Peoples artists globally about environmental, political and cultural connections to water.

Explore more of Melbourne this summer by ticking off the 101 things to do in Melbourne at least once in your life.  

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
11 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.museumvictoria.com.au
13 11 02
Price:
Up to $15
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm

What’s on

Bricktionary

  • Exhibitions

It's been an incredible year for Lego fans, with a new Lego Certified Store popping up in Melbourne Central and Ryan 'the Brickman' McNaught's The Bricktionary hitting shelves. All good things come in threes, so from September 3, Melbourne Museum will host an exhibition inspired by McNaught's new book filled with creative builds and insider tips.  There will be six interactive build zones to explore, including four that are brand new. See if you can design a model that's capable of surviving an earthquake, invent your own Lego brick robot, take a walk through the imaginations of the Brickman team and see more than 150 models from the book, including some never-before-seen builds. The exhibition will run daily until January 29, and non-member tickets start at $17.50 for children and $27.50 for adults. If you're a museum member, tickets start at $14 for children and $22 for adults. Learn more at the Melbourne Museum website.  After some high-quality toys? Here are the best local toy shops in Melbourne.

Pink Diamonds

  • Exhibitions

It’s not often you get the chance to marvel at an entire collection of rare, natural diamonds, but the Melbourne Museum is here to make all your shimmering dreams come true.  Museums Victoria has partnered with New York jeweller LJ West Diamonds – which also happens to be one the largest collectors of natural colour diamonds in the world – to showcase more than 100 rare gemstones from the Australian Kimberley Region at the Pink Diamonds Exhibition. From November 5 to January 29, you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most unique Australian diamonds in history. This collection includes the famed 2.83-carat Argyle Violet, known as the ‘Picasso’ of the collection given its status as one of the rarest diamonds in the world. Huge. “Our planet created these flawless diamonds over 1.6 billion years ago. Finding a pink diamond is like retrieving the ‘needle from the haystack’; only one carat in every million will display this intense pink colour. They remind us how truly wonderful nature is,” says Museums Victoria Research Institute’s head of sciences, Dermot Henry. If you’re feeling particularly fancy, there’s also the chance to indulge in a decadent high tea at Mercury Restaurant before you head to the exhibition, where you can sip on sparkling rosé and rose tea while feasting on sweet treats. Made up of natural diamonds carefully plucked from the earth and featuring some never before displayed pieces, this is one free exhibition you don’t want to miss.  To book the high

Tyama: A Deeper Sense of Knowing

  • Natural history

Opening from July 22, Tyama: A Deeper Sense of Knowing welcomes visitors to discover six unique digital environments that reimagine our connection to the physical world and redefine the typical museum experience. Dive into an immersive experience like no other, exploring vibrant, 360-degree multimedia projections, interactive light and soundscapes, and objects from the Museum’s collection. Including First Nation’s stories inspired by a knowledge of the environment, the exhibit is grounded in traditional educational practices and appreciation for the land. Named Tyama (Chah-muh), which is the Keerray Woorroong language verb ‘to know’, the exhibit reflects a space for not just understanding with our minds, but understanding with our whole being. The project, developed in collaboration with Keerray Woorroong citizens Yoolongteeyt Dr Vicki Couzens and Yaraan Bundle, coveys the strong bond between land, language and culture through a nocturnal journey through Victoria’s vibrant natural spaces. Awaken your connection to traditional cultural lands and explore Tyama, where technology and natural history converge.  Time Out's 100 Days of Summer calendar is here to help you plan your entire summer in Melbourne.

Saturday Sessions

  • Exhibitions

Did you know you can visit the Melbourne Museum after hours? Enter Saturday Sessions, a monthly series that started in July 2022 with Melbourne Museum swinging open its doors to the public when the sun goes down, giving folks the opportunity to experience the incredible galleries and exhibitions out of work hours. The next Saturday Sessions will be happening on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5-9pm. Be sure to mark this date as this will be the final session for 2022, with next year’s returning in April 2023. So, what’s on the cards for December’s session? You will be able to see Tyama, an extraordinary immersive experience on nature and animals showing each environment from the perspectives of the animals themselves; Lego exhibition Bricktionary featuring never-seen-before creations and models from Lego Masters Australia; Naadohbii, which is a Tri-Nations First Peoples exhibition on the theme of water; and for the first time you can see the largest collection of Australian Pink Diamonds at the Pink Diamonds exhibition. And check out the immersive experience River Connections, made in collaboration with First Nations peoples, which explores their connection to the land, rivers, animals and plants of Victoria and showcases the Murray River’s remarkable environment and biodiversity. Melbourne-based DJ and radio broadcaster DJ MzRizk will be hitting the decks for a live set bringing you an enticing mix of house, hip hop, disco and more to groove to. And as Saturday Sessions fa

Advertising
