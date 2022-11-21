Time Out says

There are many reasons to visit Abbotsford Convent, but just a sit down in the gardens on a nice day is enough

Abbotsford Convent is hard to describe in just a few words. It’s an arts and culture precinct that brings together artist studios, writers, musicians, therapists, community organisations, local fashion labels, improv groups, a Steiner school, a community radio station and more.

Collaboration and learning are key values at the precinct, which plays host to changing workshops on topics ranging from grief to gardening. This is alongside exhibitions, talks, book launches, performances and a farmers market every Saturday. While Lentil As Anything closed up in 2022, the convent is home to the popular hospitality venues Cam’s Kiosk, Convent Bakery and Kappaya.

The stable force that unites this large community is the breathtaking Abbotsford Convent grounds. Once under threat of demolition, the buildings and gardens were saved with a Heritage listing that recognised its rich history as a convent founded by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd in 1863. This subsequently operated for over 100 years and thousands of girls and women were placed in care at the convent.