The Bach name is irrevocably linked to music. Beginning with the genius of JS Bach, and extending to the later works of his children CPE and JC Bach, this musical family has had a greater impact on music than any other in history.

Celebrating the Bach legacy this June, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is exploring the

Bach family’s catalogue, including JS Bach’s Double Violin Concerto and CPE Bach’s vivid

Cello Concerto in A major.

Coordinated by artistic director Richard Tognetti and principal violin Helena Rathbone, the

performance includes beautiful slow passages and complex orchestral works by JS Bach’s

children and ancestors, which highlight the sheer talent of the ACO musicians. The line-up for the special performances includes the likes of mezzo-soprano Anna Dowsley, harpsichord Erin Helyard, and principal cello player Timo-Veikko Valve.

“Bach is God to musicians,” says Tognetti. "Study any piece of his and, unlike with anyone

else, every single piece is the work of the hands and brain of a genius. As a musician, there

is so much you can reveal in his music. As a listener, there is so much you can access without even needing to truly understand why or how it’s affecting you.”

A true celebration of the Bach legacy, this moving showcase is an unmissable event for

classical music lovers. Find out more and book tickets to A Bach Family Reunion at the ACO website.