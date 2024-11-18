The Corner is just one of hundreds of Melbourne venues that have hosted some of the world’s most revered artists just before hitting the big time – or sometimes even in their prime (read: Mick Jagger’s secret Corner gig in 1988).

My aunty often reminisces about the time she saw Mudhoney at the Tote in 1991, and in more recent history, the Northcote Social Club is where Courtney Barnett famously got her start working behind the bar.

Always Live At presented by Always Live is a celebration of this harmony of artist and venue, both of which cannot exist without the other. The series will look to celebrate these venues and the DIY legacy of Victoria's live music scene. Always Live At will champion venues that throw their doors open to receive punters from all walks of life, to be united through a shared love of music, culture and exploration.



Celebrate Victoria’s most culturally-rich venues through a mix of live shows, broadcasts, podcast recordings, in-conversations, workshops and more over 17 days. Punk fans will love the Three Venue Punk Tour Crawl at the Tote, the Gaso and the Bendigo Hotel. While indie enthusiasts will be in awe of the US powerhouse that is Waxahatchee and English alt-rockers Bôa.

Water Wheel Tavern is where it’s at for everything folk with performances by country star Brad Cox, Steph Strings, Didirri and Kee’ahn. Plus, be treated to two intimate gigs at the Toff in Town by neo soul singer-songwriter Kaiit.

For those wanting to explore something new, Ripple Effect is an all-women rock band from Maningrida in the Northern Territory who sing in five First Nations languages. Don't miss them at the Northcote Social Club and the Bridge Hotel. Accompanied by emerging talent and Ngarrandjeri/Gunditj Mara man Amor Roach, it will be one to remember.

There will also be live podcast recordings of Beers and Tears and Dug By Us at the Workers Club to talk all things music.

There's something for everyone at this epic celebration of music. Check out all the events on at Always Live At and get ready for your next best night out. Find the full line-up here.

These events are part of Always Live 2024, a 17-day state-wide celebration of contemporary live music supported by the Victorian government through Visit Victoria.