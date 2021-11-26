The 21-year-old Brit is bringing their acclaimed live show to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

Arlo Parks' Australian fans will get their first chance to hear the poet-turned-lyricist live on their August 2022 tour. Parks' has steadily accumulated international acclaim with their poetic, soulful indie-pop that explores themes of identity, sexuality, mental health and relationships.

Their highly anticipated debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams was a 2021 Triple J feature album, described as "The warm hug you didn't know you needed", with standout tracks such as 'Eugene' and 'Black Dog'.

The Collapsed in Sunbeams tour will play at Melbourne's 170 Russell on August 9, Brisbane's the Tivoli on August 11 and at Sydney's Metro Theatre on August 13. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday, December 1.