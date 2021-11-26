Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour

Music 170 Russell , Melbourne Tuesday August 9 2022
Arlo Parks
Astral People Grammy Nominee Arlo Parks
The 21-year-old Brit is bringing their acclaimed live show to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

Arlo Parks' Australian fans will get their first chance to hear the poet-turned-lyricist live on their August 2022 tour. Parks' has steadily accumulated international acclaim with their poetic, soulful indie-pop that explores themes of identity, sexuality, mental health and relationships.

Their highly anticipated debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams was a 2021 Triple J feature album, described as "The warm hug you didn't know you needed", with standout tracks such as 'Eugene' and 'Black Dog'.

The Collapsed in Sunbeams tour will play at Melbourne's 170 Russell on August 9, Brisbane's the Tivoli on August 11 and at Sydney's Metro Theatre on August 13. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday, December 1.

Details
Event website: https://www.arloparksofficial.com/tour/
Venue name: 170 Russell
Address: 170 Russell St
Melbourne
3000

Dates And Times
