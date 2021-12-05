An event for classical music lovers around Australia, all from the comfort of your living room

Join the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for a special night of carols streamed live into your living room. Carols by Starlight is a night of classical renditions of your favourite carols performed to the backdrop of the highest Christmas tree in the Southern Hemisphere.

Following on from the ground-breaking 'Symphony in the Sky' concert in March, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is once again collaborating with A108 to bring classical music lovers an MSO experience with a difference.

A night not to be missed, the performance will take place 300 metres above the ground in Melbourne's A108 building and will be free to stream via A108's Facebook page.

Join the MSO on December 12 at 6pm for an unforgettable evening of Christmas carols silhouetted against Melbourne's famous skyline.

