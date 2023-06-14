Time Out says

For braver souls willing to rug up and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience playing out beneath the glittering canopy of the stars, book into this mind-bending musical that channels a little of the old, deep magic.

Taking place at twilight in Fitzroy Gardens’ leafy hollow tucked behind the Victorian Parliament from June 10-14, it’s an electroacoustic update on the oldest piece of music not lost to the mists of time: a hypnotic ode to Nikkal, goddess of the orchards and consort of the moon, no less.

Co-created by composers and performance artists Genevieve Lacey (Pleasure Garden) and Erkki Veltheim (Diaspora) and harnessing the sounds of nature, this is one powerful ritual you’ll want to bow down to while the bats chatter above.