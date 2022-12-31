Time Out says

Shimmy your way into the new year surrounded by music, art and good vibes

There’s no better way to ring in the new year in Australia than by getting loose at Falls Festival. The music and arts festival is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the festival calendar, and it has been going strong for almost 30 years.

This year party people at Falls Festival will be ringing in 2023 with an epic lineup including Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Penny Gou, Chvrches and Jamie XX. Arctic Monkeys will be heading down under following a headline slot at Reading & Leeds festivals, while Lil Nas X, hot off his 4x Platinum album Montero, will be playing his first ever live shows in the country at Falls.

And now, just weeks after Lil Nas tweeted about wanting to collab with the Wiggles and petitioned for a joint tour, we can now confirm that the OG skivvy wearing gang have joined the Falls lineup! They're ready to wiggle and we just bet that Nas is ready to jump in the big red car with the colourful crew, head on down the old town road and drop some hot potato collabs!

They will be playing alongside a raft of excellent local and international bands, including Amyl and the Sniffers, G Flip, Ocean Alley, and Rico Nasty.

The Falls Festival will move homes this year, ditching its iconic Marion Bay and Lorne locations for Pennyroyal Plains in Colac on December 29, 30 and 31. Tickets are on sale at 9am, Thursday May 12. Get in quick, because they always sell out fast.