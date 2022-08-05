Melbourne
Timeout

Georgia Mooney’s Supergroup

  • Music
  • Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick
  1. Tim Minchin plays the piano and sings
    Photograph: Supergroup
  2. Two women look at the audience as they sit in front of microphones on stage
    Photograph: Supergroup
  3. A stage is lit in blue light with a crowd facing the stage
    Photograph: Ben Hasic
Combining the best of live music and storytelling, Supergroup has been described as a Rockwiz and Spicks and Specks mash-up

After a momentary hiatus, performer Georgia Mooney has finally brought the Supergroup
gang back together. The packed line-up, which includes Tim Minchin, Ngaiire, Josh Pyke, Ziggy
Ramo and Mo’Ju, is set to return to stages across Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this
winter.

The unique and exciting shows bear resemblance to live Rockwiz and Spicks and Specks
episodes, combining the best of live music and storytelling. Each night is different from the
next, with rotating variations of Australian songwriters each forming a band for the night.

Hosted at the Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne shows will be home to performers Bob Evans,
Ruby Gill, and Kye on Thursday, August 4, and ARIA nominated artist Mo’Ju with Maple
Glider and Ryan Downey on Friday, August 5. With ticketed options for reserved seating and
meal inclusions from the Ballroom Menu, it’s an intimate musical experience like no other.

“It’s such a joy combining artists who don’t normally share the stage,” said Supergroup
creator Georgia Mooney. “There is something quite magical about it. It is communal and whimsical and musical in the purest sense. I have a feeling this tour will take that to a new level. It’s going to feel incredibly poignant to connect again in this way, after the two years we've all had.”

With backing from the Supergroup House Band, the performers each take turns playing
songs while the others join in beside them onstage in a traditional jam session style. Raw,
live music as it was intended.

For more info on the Supergroup sessions, visit the website.

Written by Ruby Staley

Event website:
www.georgiamooney.com/supergroup
Address:
Brunswick Ballroom
314-316 Sydney Road
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Price:
$32.74-$58.24

Dates and times

