Georgia Mooney’s Supergroup

Time Out says

Combining the best of live music and storytelling, Supergroup has been described as a Rockwiz and Spicks and Specks mash-up

After a momentary hiatus, performer Georgia Mooney has finally brought the Supergroup

gang back together. The packed line-up, which includes Tim Minchin, Ngaiire, Josh Pyke, Ziggy

Ramo and Mo’Ju, is set to return to stages across Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this

winter.

The unique and exciting shows bear resemblance to live Rockwiz and Spicks and Specks

episodes, combining the best of live music and storytelling. Each night is different from the

next, with rotating variations of Australian songwriters each forming a band for the night.

Hosted at the Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne shows will be home to performers Bob Evans,

Ruby Gill, and Kye on Thursday, August 4, and ARIA nominated artist Mo’Ju with Maple

Glider and Ryan Downey on Friday, August 5. With ticketed options for reserved seating and

meal inclusions from the Ballroom Menu, it’s an intimate musical experience like no other.

“It’s such a joy combining artists who don’t normally share the stage,” said Supergroup

creator Georgia Mooney. “There is something quite magical about it. It is communal and whimsical and musical in the purest sense. I have a feeling this tour will take that to a new level. It’s going to feel incredibly poignant to connect again in this way, after the two years we've all had.”

With backing from the Supergroup House Band, the performers each take turns playing

songs while the others join in beside them onstage in a traditional jam session style. Raw,

live music as it was intended.

For more info on the Supergroup sessions, visit the website.