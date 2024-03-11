Melbourne
Golden Plains

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith
  1. Golden Plains Festival 2020
    Photograph: Ben Fletcher
  2. picture of people lying on the grass watching the sunset golden plains
    Mike Ridley
Head down to the farm for one of Melbourne's best music festivals

Golden Plains is set to return to Victoria in March 2024 for yet another gathering of excellent musical acts all set within the best that nature has to offer.

The sister festival to December's much-loved Meredith Music Festival is also held at the dazzling Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, a small township just over an hour outside Melbourne. Golden Plains boasts one stage, no corporate sponsorship, a famed 'no dickhead policy', and eclectic line-ups that put scrappy local musicians beside international indie acts. 

The line-up for 2024 is yet to be announced, but is often comprised of a tasty selection of big-name headliners, off-the-radar talents, and local acts. Golden Plains will run over the weekend of March 9-11, 2024, with tickets only allocated via ballot.

You can enter the ballot now here via the Golden Plains website.

In the meantime, why not peruse the line-up for Golden Plains' sister festival, Meredith Music Festival.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
goldenplains.com.au/
Address:
Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre
Mt. Mercer Rd
Meredith
Melbourne
3333

Dates and times

