Head down to the farm for one of Melbourne's best music festivals

Golden Plains is set to return to Victoria in March 2024 for yet another gathering of excellent musical acts all set within the best that nature has to offer.

The sister festival to December's much-loved Meredith Music Festival is also held at the dazzling Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, a small township just over an hour outside Melbourne. Golden Plains boasts one stage, no corporate sponsorship, a famed 'no dickhead policy', and eclectic line-ups that put scrappy local musicians beside international indie acts.

The line-up for 2024 is yet to be announced, but is often comprised of a tasty selection of big-name headliners, off-the-radar talents, and local acts. Golden Plains will run over the weekend of March 9-11, 2024, with tickets only allocated via ballot.

You can enter the ballot now here via the Golden Plains website.

