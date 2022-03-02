Melbourne
Groovin' the Moo

  • Music, Music festivals
Crowd at Groovin the Moo
Photograph: Groovin the Moo/Joseph Mayers
Buy ticket
Grab your gumboots, this beloved regional touring festival is making a comeback for 2022

Start rounding up the crew and planning your road trip to Maitland (or Canberra) this April. After two years on hold, Groovin’ the Moo is escaping the pandemic paddock and bringing music back to the hearts and ears of fans across the country.

Groovin' alumni Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait are heading up the line-up this year along with the likes of Sycco, Hope D, HP Boyz and JK-47, to Aussie Eurovision darling Montaigne and TikTok royalty Masked Wolf. A huge contingent of Australia's finest are also joining the line-up, including loveable larrikins Hockey Dad, party starters Peking Duk and ARIA winners Middle Kids, as well as a raft of international favourites featuring Kiwi rapper Chaii, Alice Ivy and BROODS.

The tour will look a little different in 2022, kicking off at its longest-standing home Maitland on Saturday April 23, just two hours’ drive from Sydney, then hopping over to Canberra on Sunday April 24, followed by Bendigo on Saturday April 30.

More details are coming about community programs and tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 3. Find out more here.

Looking for more live music in Melbourne? We've got you.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

