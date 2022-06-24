Time Out says

Join Australia's king of indie music on the national tour of his new album, 'To Find Happiness'

Last time Josh Pyke was gigging in Melbourne, he was playing a socially distanced gig in cabaret mode at the Corner Hotel for his album Rome, which he dropped in the height of lockdown. He joined forces with Time Out to do it via a livestreamed concert in a craft brewery (Time In Sessions).

Now he’s back in town and in fine form for the national tour of his latest album, To Find Happiness, at the Corner Hotel on June 24.

Since breaking out to widespread success with the release of his debut album, Memories and Dust, in 2007, the ARIA Award-winning Pyke has cultivated a strong community of supporters around Australia and beyond. On this tour, you can hear hits from Pyke’s six acclaimed albums and singles from his latest album, including ‘The Hummingbird’ (Ft. Gordi), ‘Your Heart Won’t Always Weigh a Tonne’ and ‘Circle of Light’.

Grab your tickets here.

Listen to Time Out's podcast interview with Josh Pyke.