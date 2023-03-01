Time Out says

It might be too soon to call Julia Jacklin Australia’s answer to Angel Olsen, but there’s no mistaking that she’s gunning for it.

The Sydney-based artist is one of our favourites, with a hauntingly breathy voice and an aesthetic that resembles glitter dust floating in a sunbeam. Despite being one of the yoofs (she's a firmly-planted Millennial), Jacklin feels very much born out of her era, and cites artists like Leonard Cohen, Doris Day and the Andrews Sisters as some of her biggest musical influences.

She's heading out on her biggest tour yet following the release of her latest studio album Pre-Pleasure earlier this year. Although her first show on February 28 is now sold out, her March 1 show at the Forum is now best your chance to hear her loose jam, ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ (as well as get her to sign your band shirt).

Grab your tickets before they sell out at the official website.