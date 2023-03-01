Melbourne
Julia Jacklin

  • Music, Folk, country and blues
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Julia Jacklin
Photograph: Izzie Austin
Time Out says

Julia Jacklin is bringing her distinctly dreamy folk rock to the Forum

It might be too soon to call Julia Jacklin Australia’s answer to Angel Olsen, but there’s no mistaking that she’s gunning for it. 

The Sydney-based artist is one of our favourites, with a hauntingly breathy voice and an aesthetic that resembles glitter dust floating in a sunbeam. Despite being one of the yoofs (she's a firmly-planted Millennial), Jacklin feels very much born out of her era, and cites artists like Leonard Cohen, Doris Day and the Andrews Sisters as some of her biggest musical influences.

She's heading out on her biggest tour yet following the release of her latest studio album Pre-Pleasure earlier this year. Although her first show on February 28 is now sold out, her March 1 show at the Forum is now best your chance to hear her loose jam, ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ (as well as get her to sign your band shirt).

Grab your tickets before they sell out at the official website.

Details

Event website:
forummelbourne.com.au/shows/julia-jacklin-2022
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$64.90
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

7:30 pmJulia JacklinThe Forum $64.90
