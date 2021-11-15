Baby, baby, baby oh... book your tickets to see international superstar Justin Bieber

One of the biggest names in music, Justin Bieber, is finally coming to Australia in November of 2022. It's going to be a pretty big year for Bieber, as his Australian dates are at the end of a 52-date North American tour that starts in February 18.

It's his first world tour since 2016-17, when he played to more than 2.7 million fans. The new tour is off the back of March 2021 album Justice, which was certified gold in Australia and platinum in the United States. The album has been streamed nearly 9 billion times, and it features smash-hit singles ‘Anyone’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Holy’, 'Stay' and 'Peaches'.



Bieber holds an astonishing 32 Guinness World Records, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 2 BRIT Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards.

He will play Marvel Stadium November 26, 2022, and general public tickets go on sale November 24. Frontier Touring members can access tickets early, from November 22.