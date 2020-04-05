Kate Ceberano Memo Music Hall Live

35 years and many ARIA Awards later, Aussie Hall of Famer Kate Ceberano is used to packing-out sweaty venues. Now she finds herself playing to an empty house.

This Sunday, April 5 at 7.30pm, she’ll become the first headliner of St Kilda stalwart Memo Music Hall’s ready to rock and roll live-stream gig line-up. Renegade Films, the brains behind RocKwiz, will record the set.

As she sees it, music is the best legal high in dark days. “It’s like a temporary drug with no side effects,” she tells Time In. “It may be addictive, but it costs nothing – or very little – to support your habit.”

A tenner, to be precise, to score a ticket to beam Ceberano & Co into your living room, all while supporting a local venue to keep its doors (sorta) open for this series of digital gigs.

“I think habits are super important for mental health and distraction,” Ceberano says. “These times create a feeling of isolation, an out of control type of mental state. Music fills us up and fills out the spaces, so you can take a breather from all the what-ifs?”

Memo management Leticia Maher and Simon Myers agree. “It’s important to continue to support artists and the live music industry at this time, and give music lovers an event to look forward to that is live and safely intimate. The cost has been deliberately kept at a low $10, and the fees are split between Memo, Renegade Films and the artists.”

As Ceberano sees it, the arts have never been more relevant. “Make music a requisite part of daily life, along with literature, visual arts, singing, dancing and we may all come out the other side a little more thoughtful, kinder and more connected.”

Check out the rest of the Memo line-up here.