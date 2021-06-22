Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lorde

Music, Pop Sidney Myer Music Bowl , Melbourne Saturday March 12 2022
The Kiwi queen of pop is bringing her Solar Power tour down under

It's been a hot minute since Lorde last graced Australian shores but the wait is almost over. Lorde is returning to Melbourne for her Solar Power tour in March 2022 to showcase her distinct pop ballads at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 

While Lorde may have burst onto the scene with a dark and almost melancholic style of pop with Pure Heroine and Melodrama, the star's latest album Solar Power appears far more sanguine if its first single to be released (also called 'Solar Power') is anything to go by.

Lorde says: "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

See Lorde as part of her Solar Power tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 12, 2022. General ticket sales start July 5, or you can snap them up early via either the Telstra (June 28) or Frontier Touring (June 30) pre-sales.

Event website: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2022/contemporary-music/lorde
Venue name: Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Address: King's Domain
Linlithgow Ave
Melbourne
3000

