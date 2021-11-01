The Malthouse Outdoor Stage reopens for its second year with music, comedy and talks

Melbourne is (once again) making up for a winter with no arts by filling its summer with a red hot program of music, theatre and exhibitions. It's a charge led by Malthouse Theatre, which is bringing back its outdoor stage for its second summer.

The Malthouse Outdoor Stage returns in 2021 with a range of concerts, talks and comedy shows from November onwards. After delighting audiences with its inaugural season at the end of 2020, the series is back with a line-up starring the magnetic Emma Donovan and the Putbacks on November 20, as well as Women of Soul (the country's leading collective of soul artists, including Kylie Auldist and Thando) on November 26 and 27.

The summer series also stars Uncle Jack Charles who will gift Melbourne an evening of storytelling, laughs and truths in a discussion alongside ABC Art Works' presenter Namila Benson and special guests (November 21).

Then from December the laughter really cranks up a notch when comedian Ash Flanders (along with Zenya Carmellotti, Will Conyers and Natalie Gamsu) brings his new, highly chaotic cabaret S.S. Metaphor to the Malthouse Outdoor Stage. "S.S. Metaphor is the all-singing, no-dancing result of a restless imagination and the world’s longest lockdown, sailing clumsily between The Poseidon Adventure and Snowpiercer with a soundtrack that proves leaving your house might still be dangerous. If you think you’ve seen disasters at the Malthouse before, think again," says Flanders.

Tickets for shows go on sale November 3.