Timeout

Marlon Williams

  • Music, Pop
  • Palais Theatre, St Kilda
Marlon Williams
Photograph: Provided
Time Out says

Catch the New Zealand talent at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on February 18

New Zealand muso and dreamy crooner Marlon Williams is bringing his My Boy Tour to the East Coast in 2023. Starting at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 15, Williams will head to Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on February 16, before ending things with a bang at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on February 18.

His recently released third solo album, My Boy, follows his second breakup album, Make Way For Love, with a more upbeat and playful tone, taking listeners on a journey of boppy tunes while still keeping things emotionally charged.

He’s seen massive success in recent years, joining Lorde and Florence and The Machine on stage, and recording songs with the likes of Aussie icons Courtney Barnett and Paul Kelly. Williams will be returning to Australian shores after taking the My Boy Tour across North America and Europe, so you know you’re in for a good time. 

Tickets are on sale now, via ticketmaster.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.ticketmaster.com.au/marlon-williams-tickets/artist/2104126
Address:
Palais Theatre
14 Lower Esplanade
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Transport:
Nearby stations: Balaclava
Price:
$59.90
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

