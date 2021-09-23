Party like it's 2019 at this bananas horror-themed Christmas dance party at the Forum

We think it's fair to say that Melburnians have quite a lot of pent-up energy following months and months and months of lockdown. Don't you just want to let go? Unwind? Go absolutely bananas and dance till the wee hours of the morning?

If the answer is yes, then boy howdy, do we have a wild end of year event for you. Miracle on 69th Street is a horror-themed Christmas rock concert meets dance party meets wrestling match happening at the Forum on December 18. Headlined by local pub rock outfit Private Function, the gig also features the likes of Press Club and Blonde Revolver, plus DJ sets from Georgia Maq and Cable Ties.

But wait, there's more! Pro Wrestling Australia is also hopping onboard, with parts of the Forum to be turned into a wrestling ring with full-on matches taking place. All in all, come expecting a filthy, bonkers performance that's something akin to The Purge, if it were a Christmas movie.

While live events are off the cards at the time of writing, looking at Victoria's roadmap out of this covid quagmire hints that we'll be much, much freer by the time Miracle on 69th Street's December 18 date rolls along, allowing the wild party to go ahead.

Want to help speed things up? Go get vaccinated if you haven't already. General ticket sales for Miracle on 69th Street go on sale Friday, September 24.