Finishing School is back for a lockdown party during Melbourne Fringe

Mr McClelland’s Finishing School has long been one of the most fun club nights in Melbourne. Oh, how we long for the days of dancing next to sweaty strangers as he played some of the most terrific, trashy pop music from across the decades.

While we wait for those hedonistic days to return, you can get sweaty in your own home with an online version of Finishing School. Originally due to occur as part of the in-person Club Fringe, Finishing School is back and online for one night only this Friday, October 15.

Beaming in straight from his living room, the event is certain to shake off any lockdown blues with a banging soundtrack of pop. You’re going to want to push back your couch and put on some sequins for this one.