MSO and FOJAM present A Night of Compassion

Time Out says

Lior and Emma Donovan are joined by the MSO and guests for this special classical performance

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will team up with composer Nigel Westlake and singer-songwriter Lior for a special performance of Westlake and Lior's critically acclaimed song cycle 'Compassion' this September, joined by some very special guests.

Drawing on ancient Hebrew and Arabic poems, proverbs and texts, 'Compassion' reflects upon a world of division and how compassion can impact humankind – a particularly pertinent theme considering the state of the world right now. It spent 10 weeks at #1 on the ARIA Classical Charts, winning an ARIA for Best Classical Album.

A Night of Compassion will revisit the seven-movement piece, created after the tragic death of Westlake’s son. Joining Lior and Westlake, MSO composer in residence Paul Grabowsky AO and acclaimed Indigenous soul vocalist Emma Donovan (performing in language) will deliver a selection of songs from their recent musical collaboration, 'The Old Rugged Cross'. Ukrainian-Jewish-Australian duo, singer Billie Tumarkin and multi-instrumentalist Alex Burkoy, will also perform.

"Though 'Compassion' draws from the languages and cultural richness of two worlds, the overriding theme of the work is the wisdom and universality of compassion," says Lior. "To be joined by other artists on the night performing in different languages and drawing from other cultures gives this concert an even more expansive outlook and is a large part of the reason why I am so looking forward to teaming up with the MSO and FOJAM for A Night of Compassion."

A Night of Compassion will be held at the Melbourne Town Hall for one night only, on September 29. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO website.