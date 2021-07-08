Dance like nobody is watching at Anna Go Go's feel good, pop-tastic dance parties

Did you spend all of 2020 dancing unashamedly around your living room to some of pop music's all-time greats? Surely we weren't the only ones – we know at least Anna Go Go was having a good time and now she's bringing the best of pop to the masses with PassionPop.

Anna Go Go is taking to Melbourne Fringe's new permanent space at Trades Hall to host PassionPop, a joyous, celebratory night of freewheeling dance as soundtracked by some of pop music's best artists. Each PassionPop event pays tribute to a different pop star – on the line-up so far is Mariah Carey on July 24, and the Minogue sisters (i.e. Kylie and Dannii) on August 28.

While Anna Go Go (who you might remember led Wuthering Heights dance classes during lockdown) leads you on the dancefloor, Angus Leslie from Sex on Toast will lead the music, fronting a live band each evening. After the party ends at midnight you can keep boogieing too, thanks to DJ Mr Weir.