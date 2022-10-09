Melbourne
  • Rialto, Melbourne
A huge mural of Daniel Johns in rainbow colours features on a far wall of his latest exhibition
Photograph: Organic Publicity
Time Out says

Daniel Johns is taking a time trip with his new immersive exhibition

Former Silverchair frontman, and solo artist in his own right, Daniel Johns, has launched an immersive exhibition called 'Past, Present and FutureNever' in conjunction with his latest ARIA #1 album, FutureNever.

The multi-level, standalone exhibit combines a 90s retrospective with interactive instalments, projection mapping, immersive soundscapes and a range of art from guest collaborators including Adnate, Celeste Mountjoy and Claire Foxton. It's all housed at Melbourne's chic Rialto building throughout September and October.

“I can say without a hint of exaggeration that ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is the most ambitious project I’ve ever been a part of," says Johns. "For 45 minutes, people can physically time-travel back to my childhood and into the FutureNever in a way that provides a greater insight into my creative process and personal life than any live concert could ever hope to achieve."

"It’s literally a lifetime of work that has gone into it and I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done.” 

'The Past, Present & FutureNever' exhibition is open daily from 10am-6pm until October 9. You can pick up tickets at the website for $25, with $5 from every ticket going to Johns' charity.

Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
radiovelvet.com/
Address:
Rialto
525 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
rialto.concierge@rialto.com.au
Price:
$25

Dates and times

10:00 amPast, Present and FutureNeverRialto $25
