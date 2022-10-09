Former Silverchair frontman, and solo artist in his own right, Daniel Johns, has launched an immersive exhibition called 'Past, Present and FutureNever' in conjunction with his latest ARIA #1 album, FutureNever.
The multi-level, standalone exhibit combines a 90s retrospective with interactive instalments, projection mapping, immersive soundscapes and a range of art from guest collaborators including Adnate, Celeste Mountjoy and Claire Foxton. It's all housed at Melbourne's chic Rialto building throughout September and October.
“I can say without a hint of exaggeration that ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is the most ambitious project I’ve ever been a part of," says Johns. "For 45 minutes, people can physically time-travel back to my childhood and into the FutureNever in a way that provides a greater insight into my creative process and personal life than any live concert could ever hope to achieve."
"It’s literally a lifetime of work that has gone into it and I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done.”
'The Past, Present & FutureNever' exhibition is open daily from 10am-6pm until October 9. You can pick up tickets at the website for $25, with $5 from every ticket going to Johns' charity.