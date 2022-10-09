Time Out says

Former Silverchair frontman, and solo artist in his own right, Daniel Johns, has launched an immersive exhibition called 'Past, Present and FutureNever' in conjunction with his latest ARIA #1 album, FutureNever.

The multi-level, standalone exhibit combines a 90s retrospective with interactive instalments, projection mapping, immersive soundscapes and a range of art from guest collaborators including Adnate, Celeste Mountjoy and Claire Foxton. It's all housed at Melbourne's chic Rialto building throughout September and October.

“I can say without a hint of exaggeration that ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is the most ambitious project I’ve ever been a part of," says Johns. "For 45 minutes, people can physically time-travel back to my childhood and into the FutureNever in a way that provides a greater insight into my creative process and personal life than any live concert could ever hope to achieve."

"It’s literally a lifetime of work that has gone into it and I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done.”

'The Past, Present & FutureNever' exhibition is open daily from 10am-6pm until October 9. You can pick up tickets at the website for $25, with $5 from every ticket going to Johns' charity.