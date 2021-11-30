This boutique electronic festival is set to be one of the first camping festivals to return after lockdown

After making its debut in 2017, Pitch Music & Arts Festival has quickly become of the most exciting and hotly anticipated events on the festival circuit. Pitch was one of the last camping festivals to go ahead in Victoria back in March 2020, just days before the pandemic took off in Australia. And now, Pitch will be making waves as one of the first camping festivals to return post-lockdown.

The festival will take place over the course of four days at the tranquil foothills of the Grampian Plains. The electronic-heavy line-up features heavy-hitters like Dj Seinfeld, Peach, Skin on Skin, Denis Sulta and Floating Points.

For those ready to rough it, you can BYO tent and set it up in a free camping area. If you're a fan of creature comforts, there are a couple of glamping packs to choose from that include access to premium shower and toilet amenities, power, soft bedding and more.

For booze, Pitch is BYO and allows you to bring up to 24 cans or one bottle of spirits decanted into a plastic bottle. There will be numerous bars on site serving cocktails, mixed drinks and a range of beers.

Pre-sale registrations are now open through the website, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 8. Head to the Pitch website for the full line-up and to find out more information.