Baker Boy, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard plus Vika and Linda Bull will play to thousands at Sidney Myer this October

Live music returns to Melbourne on October 30 with the Play on Victoria concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The concert is the first major music event to happen since Melbourne closed its live music venues for lockdown, with 4,000 lucky fans able to attend the outdoor gig.

Play on Victoria has lined up a pretty banging line-up for the event, with Baker Boy, Grace Cummings, Amyl and the Sniffers, Vika and Linda Bull, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard all signed on to perform. Better yet, tickets to Play on Victoria are a measly $29.90.

Baker Boy said: "I'm so pumped to be performing at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for Play On VIC! I have just had to postpone my headline tour because of ongoing border restrictions so it feels really great to have this kind of support in Victoria! I think I'm more excited for the punters to be honest, I'm so stoked for people who have been in lockdown for so long to have a gig like this! I can't wait to break it down and party with them!"

The concert is part of Victoria's "vaccinated economy" trials, which will test event settings that are attached to the state's 80 per cent double vaccination target, which we could hit as early as November 1.

If you wish to attend the concert (and who wouldn't) you're going to need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask for the duration of the event (unless eating or drinking – refreshments will be available to purchase). You'll also be spread across the bowl, in allocated seating and in picnic areas.

Tickets for Play on Victoria go on sale at 3pm on Friday, October 22 via Ticketek.