Countdown Melbourne's top 50 Dance anthems with Northeast Party House, the Presets and more

After two sold-out shows earlier this year, Reminisce Carnivàle is back with a new festival featuring a countdown of the top 50 dance music records of all time, as voted by Melburnians. Expect some serious carnival vibes with an explosion of colours, performers, artists, food trucks and rides in addition to a floor-filling live music lineup.

Legend of the Australian dance music industry, DJ John Course will be on deck (or rather, the decks) to take you through the countdown, before electro-pop/rock band Northeast Party House takeover with their electrifying set.

EDM greats the Presets will headline the festival with their entire catalogue of hits – a mash-up of electro, rock, techno and pop that will have you nostalgic for 2005.

Reminisce Carnivàle will be held on December 5 at Flemington Racecourse. Get your tickets here.