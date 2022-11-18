Time Out says

Hot off a huge Glastonbury set earlier this year, UK artist Sam Fender is heading to Australia for a three-date east coast tour that will include a visit to Melbourne, followed by Sydney and Brisbane. No doubt fans of his music will be keen to hear his Triple J feature album, Seventeen Going Under, which also nabbed him a UK #1 album and a Brit Award.

Kicking off his biggest Aussie tour yet on November 18 at the newly announced Palace Foreshore venue in St Kilda, Fender will deliver a host of anthemic rock tracks live on stage before heading to Sydney on November 22, and Brisbane on November 24.

Those unfamiliar with Fender will probably clock the title track of his latest album, which became a TikTok viral sensation when the lines from the song, “I was far too scared to hit him, but I would hit him in a heartbeat now,” were used in videos sharing experiences with domestic violence.

He's even found a fan in Sir Elton John – who has also announced an Australian tour this month – after the superstar declared Fender was the only male making great music, because the rest were all women.

Stay tuned to the special tour website for more details on pre-sale access, and general ticketing.