Get yourself down to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for free classical music by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Some people like to go for a swim on a warm summer evening – and then some people like to listen to symphonies. If you're the latter, then you're in luck, because the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is bringing back its free concerts at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl this summer.

The first concert on February 9 will be 'A Symphonic Soiree', featuring works from Ravel, Hyde and Franck alongside a world premiere work by Bianca Gannon combining orchestral music from with Indonesian instruments.

Saturday, February 12 is sure to be one of the most sought after free concerts, with the MSO presenting 'An Evening of John Williams'. The concert will celebrate the great film composer's work (known for writing the scores for the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic Park films) on none other than his 90th birthday.

The free series is rounded out by 'One Song' the MSO will showcase the music of another great, Archie Roach, in this concert that teams the illustrious musician with Paul Grabowsky and explores humanity's journey through song.

Naturally, there will be conditions for entry and everything will run in line with government regulations that may be in place at that time – visit the MSO's website from January 2022 to find out more.