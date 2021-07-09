Boogie down bridge-style at this dance party under the Bolte

You've heard of bush doofs... now get ready for a bridge doof. This September a dance party is happening underneath the Bolte Bridge aka Melbourne's best bridge.

From 3pm until late, Smalltown Bridge Rave will turn the underside of the Bolte into a veritable rave featuring the likes of Late Nite Tuff Guy, Made In Paris, Papa Smurf, Dr Packer and more.

Expect a raucous event (no danger of overstepping sound restrictions at this industrial site) spanning disco, house, techno and trance, complimented by state of the art visuals.

Smalltown Bridge Rave is happening on the Grand Final public holiday (that's September 24, FYI) with presale tickets available from noon July 14 (registrations open now) with general sales opening noon July 15.