Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Streaming Seamen! The Digital Sea Shanty Spectacular

Streaming Seamen! The Digital Sea Shanty Spectacular

Music Your Place , Melbourne Thursday October 14 2021 - Sunday October 17 2021
A group of men and women dressed in nautical outfits
Photograph: Jodie Hutchinson
Time Out says

The brains behind Shania Choir leans into the viral sea shanty trend in this poptastic work

The revival of the sea shanty genre thanks to TikTok is truly one of the strangest success stories of our time. It’s this viral trend that the Shanties Choir (directed by Alex Morris of the Shania Choir fame) are leaning into for Streaming Seamen

For those unawares, sea shanties are having a moment right now thanks to the trend of singing them – most notably the song 'Wellerman' – on TikTok.

The on-demand event hauls sea shanties from the briny deep back into pop culture – oh, they’ll be performing traditional sea shanties all right, but as set to contemporary pop tracks. BYO rum and Breton stripes when you stream this on-demand show from October 14 to 17.

Details
Event website: https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/streaming-seamen-the-digital-sea-shanty-spectacular/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Your Place
Address: Melbourne
3000
Price: $10-$25

Dates And Times
