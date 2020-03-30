Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Tame Impala

Tame Impala

Music, Rock and indie Rod Laver Arena , Melbourne Monday December 14 2020
Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker set against a blue sky
Photograph: Neil Krug
The mind-melting, spine-tingling Tame Impala have announced their biggest ever Australian tour

Tame Impala is coming to Melbourne this summer for their first tour in five years. In the lead up to the band’s latest album (The Slow Rush, released auspiciously on Valentine’s Day), the ARIA Award-winning band is embarking on their largest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The psychedelic rock band was formed in 2007 and is arguably the hottest thing to come out of Perth since Heath Ledger. Led by the multi-talented frontman Kevin Parker, the band fast became a favourite on the Australian charts for their goosebump-raising trance rock songs like ‘Elephant’, ‘The Less I Know the Better’ and ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’.

Tame Impala was originally going to be supported by the just as mind-bending Texan group Khruangbin for all tour dates. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tour had to be rescheduled from April to December and Khruangbin are no longer able to join the tour. A new support act will be announced soon. Those who purchased tickets to the original April dates can use them for the December shows.

See Tame Impala at Rod Laver Arena on Monday, December 14. Tickets on sale now.

Details
Event website: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=TAMEIMPA20&_ga=2.65951214.11580112.1585539204-2038068305.1585539204
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Rod Laver Arena
Address: Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Price: $99-$119

Dates And Times

