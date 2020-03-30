The mind-melting, spine-tingling Tame Impala have announced their biggest ever Australian tour

Tame Impala is coming to Melbourne this summer for their first tour in five years. In the lead up to the band’s latest album (The Slow Rush, released auspiciously on Valentine’s Day), the ARIA Award-winning band is embarking on their largest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The psychedelic rock band was formed in 2007 and is arguably the hottest thing to come out of Perth since Heath Ledger. Led by the multi-talented frontman Kevin Parker, the band fast became a favourite on the Australian charts for their goosebump-raising trance rock songs like ‘Elephant’, ‘The Less I Know the Better’ and ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’.

Tame Impala was originally going to be supported by the just as mind-bending Texan group Khruangbin for all tour dates. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tour had to be rescheduled from April to December and Khruangbin are no longer able to join the tour. A new support act will be announced soon. Those who purchased tickets to the original April dates can use them for the December shows.

See Tame Impala at Rod Laver Arena on Monday, December 14. Tickets on sale now.