Hear the songs of Freddie Mercury performed live at Chapel Off Chapel

Freddie Mercury left an indelible mark on the history of music with his incredible, four-octave voice and passionate stage presence. His work is inimitable – but that doesn't mean we can't pay tribute to him.

Chapel Off Chapel is hosting The Freddie Mercury Songbook this January, presenting three powerful performers who will celebrate Mercury through his music. The event features some of Mercury's most beloved songs like 'Don’t Stop Me Now', 'We Will Rock You', 'I Want to Break Free','Somebody to Love' and (of course) 'Bohemian Rhapsody', as performed by Tarisai Vushe, Greg Gould and Jimi the Kween.

You might know songstress Vushe for her roles Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or The Lion King, or perhaps even from her days on Australian Idol. Ex Australia's Got Talent-star Gould has performed to audiences across the globe (including at Sydney Mardi Gras), while Jimi the Kween is best known for her spectacular drag performances as made famous on The Voice. All three will tackle the songs of Mercury for the event.

The Freddie Mercury Songbook is on from January 21 to 23.