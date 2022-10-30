Melbourne
The Grass Is Greener

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Geelong Racecourse
  1. Pnau stand against a blue background dressed all in black
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
  2. YG stands shirtless against a black background, a gold chain and pendant hang around his neck
    Photograph: The Grass Is Greener
  3. A festival crowd dance with their hands in the air against a stage with plumes of smoke
    Photograph: The Grass Is Greener
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The music, food and art festival releases its biggest line-up ever for 2022

The Grass Is Greener is headed to Victoria for the first time in October this year, and they're bringing their biggest line-up ever with them. After festival dates in Gold Coast, Canberra and Cairns, the music, food and art festival will wrap up in Geelong on October 30 for a grand finale of epic proportions.

Hip hop artists Ty Dolla Sign and YG join local festival favourites Pnau as well as Sticky Fingers on the line-up, along with ZhuOne Four, Maya Jane Coles and a host of other acts. And to up the ante even more, the Grass Is Greener will be Australia’s first music festival to integrate NFTs into their ticketing, through a limited edition 1,111 NFT Collection. The NFT will work as a ticket, as well as have the potential to unlock bonus on-site experiences and backstage passes.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from Wednesday, July 13 at 8am, followed by a general admission and VIP ticket release on sale Thursday, July 14. For more information and to see the full line-up, check out their website.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
thegrassisgreener.com.au/geelong/
Address:
Geelong Racecourse
99 Breakwater Rd, Breakwater VIC
Geelong
Melbourne
3219

Dates and times

Buy
