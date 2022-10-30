Time Out says

The Grass Is Greener is headed to Victoria for the first time in October this year, and they're bringing their biggest line-up ever with them. After festival dates in Gold Coast, Canberra and Cairns, the music, food and art festival will wrap up in Geelong on October 30 for a grand finale of epic proportions.

Hip hop artists Ty Dolla Sign and YG join local festival favourites Pnau as well as Sticky Fingers on the line-up, along with Zhu, One Four, Maya Jane Coles and a host of other acts. And to up the ante even more, the Grass Is Greener will be Australia’s first music festival to integrate NFTs into their ticketing, through a limited edition 1,111 NFT Collection. The NFT will work as a ticket, as well as have the potential to unlock bonus on-site experiences and backstage passes.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from Wednesday, July 13 at 8am, followed by a general admission and VIP ticket release on sale Thursday, July 14. For more information and to see the full line-up, check out their website.