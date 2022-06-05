Melbourne
Tkay Maidza

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Tkay Maidza in a silver bikini top and black shorts
Photograph: Common State
Time Out says

Aussie rapper Tkay Maidza returns home for her first show in over two years

Zimbabwe-born, Adelaide-grown rapper Tkay Maidza has spent the last few years building a stellar international reputation as an energetic and experimental artist following collaborations with a parade of innovative young talent. Following the 2021 hit track Kim with Yung Baby Tate, Maidza picked up a US tour support with none other than electropop powerhouse Billie Eilish.

Now she returns home for Rising's third attempt at kicking off their festival in as many years, with a special show designed specifically for the Melbourne art event. Catch her at The Forum this June, before she flies off again to take over the world.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.tkaymaidza.com
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860
Price:
$64.50

Dates and times

