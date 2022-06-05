Time Out says

Zimbabwe-born, Adelaide-grown rapper Tkay Maidza has spent the last few years building a stellar international reputation as an energetic and experimental artist following collaborations with a parade of innovative young talent. Following the 2021 hit track Kim with Yung Baby Tate, Maidza picked up a US tour support with none other than electropop powerhouse Billie Eilish.

Now she returns home for Rising's third attempt at kicking off their festival in as many years, with a special show designed specifically for the Melbourne art event. Catch her at The Forum this June, before she flies off again to take over the world.