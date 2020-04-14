Dance like no one is watching (because they’re not) at this livestreamed day party

Just because we’re all stuck inside and apart doesn’t mean we can’t party. The Untitled Group (the Melbourne-based collective responsible for Ability Fest, Beyond the Valley, Pitch and Grapevine Gathering) is hosting a Virtual Day Party this April with a pretty banging line up of artists.

Push your couch to the wall, put away the good china and break out your festival kit as you enjoy sets from ‘San Frandisco’ artist Dom Dolla plus Willaris K, Elizabeth Cambage, Torren Foot, Jordan Brando and London Topaz on Saturday, April 18.

The sets have been pre-recorded especially for Virtual Day Party in three secret Melbourne locations including in an industrial warehouse, somewhere with panoramic views of the city skyline, and in a train carriage on a rooftop (we reckon that clue is pretty “easey”). The online day party aims to recreate the feel of Untitled Group’s regular IRL festivals while helping flatten the curve by keeping partiers inside and physically apart.

Virtual Day Party is being streamed from 1.30pm on Saturday, April 18 on the Untitled Group's Facebook page. Maybe trim your doof stick so it doesn’t dent your ceiling.