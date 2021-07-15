The "great Australian opera" is revived in Melbourne for one night only

Voss – commonly known as the "great Australian opera" – is returning to Melbourne for one night only this August.

The opera was first performed more than 30 years ago and is based on Patrick White's 1957 novel of the same name. In the tale, we meet Johann Ulrich Voss, an ultimately doomed German explorer (the character is based on the real-life Ludwig Leichardt) who is obsessively set on crossing Australia. As the party encounters more and more troubles on the expedition, Voss draws strength from Laura, a woman Voss met in Sydney before setting out.

First performed in 1986, Voss was composed by Richard Meale with a libretto by David Malouf. The opera returns to Melbourne for one night only at the Palais Theatre this August. Tickets are available now.