1000 Steps lookout is getting an all-abilities sculpture trail

An all-abilities sculpture trail is coming to the popular 1000+ Steps trail at Bacchus Marsh. Located at the Telford Park Reserve, the accessible trail will feature six new sculptures.

Stages one and two of the project have been completed just this week, with stage three construction set to deliver an accessible trail around the Bald Hill Summit connecting it to the 1000+ Steps, and a lookout boasting panoramic views over Moorabool and Melbourne.

Visitors will be able to view six new sculptures on their walk up to the summit, as well as enjoy upgraded amenities including an accessible toilet, shelter, tables and seating. A video showing the proposed design of the new walk has been posted on the council website:

"The Bacchus Marsh 1000+ Steps is a fantastic destination and these upgrades will capitalise on the natural beauty of the Moorabool region," said minister for regional development, Mary-Anne Thomas. Member for Melton, Steve McGhie, added: "This project will support local jobs, provide a boost for local businesses and drive more visitors to the area."

Victoria will now boast three '1000 Steps' trails, including the popular Dandenong Ranges trail (also called the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk), one at Narre Warren, and now this third trail at Bacchus Marsh.

For more information about the project, and to see stage designs and proposed plans, head to the Moorabool council website.