A 150-metre 'Liquid Sky' will soar over Federation Square for White Night

White Night Melbourne has announced its program for 2018 (Sat Feb 17, 7pm-7am) with a sculpture that could actually take your breath away.

'Liquid Sky' is made up of thousands upon thousands of silver streamers, arranged to create a mesmerising and dynamic 150-metre ribbon hanging in the sky. The sculpture moves depending on the wind and weather, reflecting light all around the surrounding area.

Here's what it looked like when it first appeared in Los Angeles, back in 2016. At the time, the sculpture, designed by Patrick Shearn, had a slightly different name: 'Liquid Shard'.

Just look at it. Look!

Although there's been significant effort in recent years to stop congestion around Flinders Street station and Federation Square by spreading White Night further around the city – it attracts around 600,000 visitors each year – we think you'd be mad to not try and battle across town to Federation Square to see 'Liquid Sky'.

But there are big events in other parts of the city: the Royal Exhibition Building façade is getting its biggest and boldest projection in its fourth year as part of White Night, and the fire-breathing Serpent Mother comes to Melbourne from Burning Man.

The five metre-tall White Night Messenger will return to make its way around the city, and musicians will perform from verandas and balconies all the way up Swanston Street and along Collins Street. You'll hear everything from rock to opera and brass bands blaring out their performances to the streets below.

Photograph: supplied

White Night is all over Melbourne on February 17 2018 from 7pm.