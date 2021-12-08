A $5 million government initiative to support live music touring has been announced

Your favourite artists are set to get On the Road Again thanks to new Victorian government funding

The Victorian Government has announced their new On the Road Again program, an initiative comprised of 34 grants to support artists, venues and promoters across the state. The $5 million project is designed to kick-start regional touring by getting our favourite performers back to festivals and venues throughout regional and outer-metropolitan Melbourne.

Ocean Sounds in Phillip Island and Gaytimes Festival in Gembrook are just some of the exciting festivals on a calendar of more than 300 events, including solo performances from Baker Boy, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Isaiah Firebrace, Kaiit, Gordi and Music in Exile. Industry organisations from around the state are also on board to support the initiative, including the Australian Festivals Association, Multicultural Arts Victoria, Songlines and the Push.

“With more than 300 incredible events and an awesome line-up of local artists, this summer offers plenty of reasons to take a music-fuelled road trip across Victoria,” said Minister for Creative Industries, Danny Pearson. “On the Road Again is bringing performers back to local stages, supporting the live music industry, generating tourism and delivering economic benefits in towns and suburbs across the state.”

The early dates of the On the Road Again calendar are now live, with further gigs and events to be added throughout the 2022 season. For more information, including gig listings and ticket information, click here.

Love live music? Check out our Melbourne live music & gig guide.