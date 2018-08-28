A huge, cross-city suburban rail loop has been announced for Melbourne

The Victorian state government has today announced a massive, $50 billion public transport project that is set to be the biggest of its kind in Australian history.

Broadcasting the news via Facebook this morning, premier Daniel Andrews has released plans for a brand-new train line that will link existing train lines in Melbourne's outer suburbs.

Up until now, travelling between these suburbs was seemingly impossible via train, with train lines exclusively servicing commuters going in and out of the CBD. Those wishing to travel east or west, say from Broadmeadows to Doncaster, would often have to opt for a bus, or travel into the city only to venture out again on another train or tram line.

This new proposed train line will result in a direct link between every major train line from Frankston to Werribee. Beginning near Cheltenham, the underground line will potentially connect 12 separate stations, starting with southeastern train stations Clayton, Monash, Glen Waverley, Burwood and Box Hill. Heading in the direction of the airport, it will travel under the north-eastern suburbs with the potential for stations in Doncaster, Heidelberg, Bundoora, Reservoir, Fawkner and Broadmeadows. The suburban rail loop will then connect to the new airport rail link and then onto Sunshine and finally Werribee.

The Andrews government is claiming this is the biggest rail project in Australian history. It’s also promising tens of thousands of jobs and less congestion on city bound trains and on roads. Not only that but according to the Age, the project is expected to take until 2050 to be completed.

Andrews has pledged he would begin work on the project if he was re-elected during the upcoming state elections in November. Be sure to keep an eye on Time Out Melbourne in the coming weeks for more state election news, including a break down on election promises and what it all means for us Melburnians.